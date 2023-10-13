Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty features AI used to replicate a deceased actor’s voice

The Polish language version of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion features a recreation of a deceased actor’s voice made using AI technology.

As reported by Bloomberg, the game’s developer and publisher CD Projekt has revealed that it used artificial intelligence to help create new lines for ripperdoc Viktor Vektor. The Polish-speaking iteration of the character was portrayed by VA Miłogost Reczek, but then passed away in 2021, leaving the developer with decisions to make regarding how it’d approach Vektor’s part in Phantom Liberty.

Rather than simply having someone else take on the role of V’s cyberware-tinkering friend in the DLC, which would possibly have led to a rerecording of the character’s base game dialogue, CD Projekt instead opted to use voice-cloning software called Respeecher to modify a new actor’s lines, with the aim of having them sound like Reczek.

“This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed explained to Bloomberg.

The publisher also stated that it got permission from the actor’s family before going ahead with the plan, with Szwed specifically citing Reczek’s sons as being “very supportive”.

The use of AI technology with regards to voice acting in games is currently a hot button issue. Last month, an overwhelming proportion of VAs represented by SAG-AFTRA voted in favour of giving the union the authorisation required to potentially call a strike, if it deems such a measure necessary.

Concerns over AI being used to emulate voices form one of the key issues currently being cited by actors in the industry as a source of anxiety and discomfort, in addition to subpar pay and workplace protections.

The issue has also proven prevalent in the world of video game modding, with a rise in the number of mods that use AI programs to add voice lines delivered in a style that mimics certain actors or characters to NPCs in games like Skyrim having divided communities.

Debates around the ethical and legal ramifications this led hosting platform Nexus Mods to issue an official statement clarifying its position on the tech. “AI-generated mod content is not against our rules, but may be removed if we receive a credible complaint from an affected creator/rights holder,” it said.

