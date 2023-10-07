All Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point locations

You need more Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Points to take full advantage of your new skill tree and learn vital stealth and combat abilities. Songbird is kind enough to get you started with several, but after that, you’re on your own. Dogtown is home to roughly half a dozen defunct Militech terminals that you can track down to get another Relic Point, though they’re not exactly easy to find. Most are tucked away in some ruined corner of Dogtown or behind a criminal activity of some kind.

This guide points out where to find all Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Points terminals and how to get all 15 Relic Points. If you're wondering how to spend them, check out our picks for the best Cyberpunk 2077 Relic skills.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Points

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Points – First three

Songbird gives you an initial bundle of three Relic Points when you first set foot in Dogtown during the introductory Dog Eat Dog mission. It’s enough to unlock one of the three main Relic skills – we recommend Emergency Cloaking – and that’s all you’ll get for the next hour or so.

After you reach your safehouse apartment and spend the night there, you gain freedom to explore Dogtown at your own pace.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 4

We’re mentioning this one first since it’s the closest to you. This terminal is underneath your apartment. Take the elevator to the basement, exit, and turn right. The terminal is in the corner under the overpass. You can also just fast travel to the Kress Street point, which is just a few yards away from the terminal.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 5

This one is also near your apartment. Follow the criminal activity icon – the trio of green skulls – into the underground. Defeat all the enemies you find there, and travel to the end of the long tunnel. The next step depends on your attributes. If you have 15 Tech, you can open the door and enter the room beyond. If not, open the hatch near the pipes. Follow the path into a room with dormant computers and a fair amount of loot. The terminal is in here as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 6

An alcove under a tunnel southeast of your apartment is home to another Militech terminal. Approach the tunnel, climb over the junk, and jack into the terminal.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 7

The next one you can grab is in the ruins of the hotel and casino near Heavy Hearts, the massive pyramid-shaped building. Face away from Heavy Hearts, toward the fading yellow “hotel and casino” sign, and climb up until you reach a bombed-out clearing. The terminal is in a corner behind a car.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 8

While you’re in the area, direct yourself to the northwest of Heavy Hearts. Climb the stone stairs in the middle of what looks like a construction site, turn left, and follow the balcony until you find the terminal, which is behind a stone support with a giant skull spraypainted on it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 9

This one is inside the stadium, on the northwest side. Start from the cluster of venders, and walk north. Pass the car dealer, go up two small flights of stairs, and turn right. Crouch to pass under the junk barrier, and use the terminal.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 10

Southeast of the stadium is another criminal activity. Go inside, climb the stairs, and cross into the open room lit by flares. Deal with all the nearby enemies, and then head over to the terminal, which is behind a pillar illuminated by a small spotlight.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 11

Yet another criminal activity is where you’ll find this one, in Dogtown’s southwest corner near the giant rocket with “No regrets” on it. Enter the abandoned mall under the rocket, and deal with the enemies inside. Climb the escalator to your left and then the one immediately to your right. Head inside the first store you see on your left, and jack into the terminal.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Point 12

The last terminal is in whatever this building is – part mall, part parking garage maybe. Anyway, climb the large stone staircase with yellow trim, and turn left. The terminal is against the wall near a metal door that someone spraypainted with green designs.

Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Points 13-15

Songbird gives you three more Relic Points during the eighth Phantom Liberty mission, Birds with Broken Wings.

