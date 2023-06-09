If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LIBERTY AIN'T FREE

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty going to be better than both Witcher 3 DLCs? It better be for this price

There's been a surprising lack of news on Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC, but this one leak has fans talking.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

Phantom Liberty was always intended as a major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It's taken developer CD Projekt Red a long time to make (though in part because it spent months fixing the launch mess), but it's also looking like it's going to be bigger than a typical DLC.

That may be why the price of Phantom Liberty - if this leak is legit - is a little high.

Is Idris Elba worth $35 to you?

According to Reddit user thebuffel, the price of the expansion was briefly visible on GOG.com, CD Projekt's own PC store. The user took a screenshot, and it's showing €30, which usually means $35 in the US.

That's... quite a hefty price for a single expansion, even if it's going to be taking better advantage of new consoles.

There's obviously plenty we still don't know about the size and scope of Phantom Liberty, but CD Projekt Red promises more news this month. Indeed, the DLC is playable at not-E3, so media and influencer impressions should be on the way.

Phantom Liberty Pre-Order on GOG!
by u/thebuffel in cyberpunkgame

That said, the price does raise a few eyebrows. For one, Cyberpunk 2077 is a $60 game on PC, $60 on Xbox, and $50 on PS5 right now without any sales. $35 would mean it's over half the retail price of the full game.

By comparison, The Witcher 3's expansion pass, which included two of them, was priced $25. If you bought those expansions separately, they would have set you back $30 combined. Though we always advise that you take leaks with a pinch of salt, one of the moderators of the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit chimed in to say, "Well, this is definitely real. This is the first thing we’ve been asked to remove," indicating that may not be far from the truth.

