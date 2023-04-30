CD Projekt Red will tell us a bit more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty still doesn't have a release date yet, but CD Projekt Red says we'll start to hear more about it this June.

CD Projekt announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting a big expansion called Phantom Liberty last year, later revealing that the one and only Idris Elba is the next celebrity actor making an appearance in the world of Cyberpunk. We haven't really seen or heard much about it since then, but earlier this week the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter brought the DLC up again, promising that we'll actually start to get some more information on it this June.

ICYMI, we'll start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June!



At @summergamefest: Play Days, we'll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We're also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned! ☀️🎮 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 27, 2023

Of course fans were wondering what "hands-on opportunities for our community" meant, and in response to a question regarding that point, the Twitter account clarified that it means that its "community will also get a chance to play the game before the release." How this will come about, whether through a demo or some other means, hasn't been made clear. But if you feel on the fence about diving back into the world of Cyberpunk, at least you might be able to try the DLC out.

The DLC is only planned for PC and current-gen consoles, i.e. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, meaning anyone playing on PS4 or Xbox One won't be able to play the DLC. That's similar to this year's Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC, which released only on the PS5, despite the base game also releasing on the PS4 when it launched last year, so it's a bit unfortunate for last-gen players.