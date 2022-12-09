Move over Keanu, Idris Elba is your new Cyberpunk 2077 crush

CD Projekt Red can't stop with the celebrity performances in Cyberpunk 2077, as Idris Elba joins the game in its Phantom Liberty DLC.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is only getting a single piece of DLC, set to launch next year, it comes with some amount of good news: the voice of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Idris Elba, is joining the cast as Solomon Reed, "an FIA Agent for the New United States of America." He'll be helping you in the spy-thriller-themed expansion that's coming to Night City, but the finer details haven't been laid out just yet.

Keanu Reeves did also feature in the second trailer for the expansion though, so don't worry if you were worried about missing out on more Johnny Silverhand content, he appears to be back somewhat too. The new trailer did make things look quite explosive though, so it won't be all secretive spy shenanigans.

Not much was shown in the first trailer either, so we still don't know too much about the expansion, but we do know it will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. There's been no confirmation of a PS4 or Xbox One version, and there still isn't in this second trailer either, so maybe don't hold out hope for that unfortunately.