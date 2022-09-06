Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion set for 2023 release, Edgerunners-based update coming today

CD Projekt RED has released a teaser trailer for the first expansion to Cyberpunk 2077.

Titled Phantom Liberty, it's described as a spy-thriller expansion that will be set in an all-new district of Night City.

Not much is shown in the teaser trailer, but the country looks like it's in trouble. As far as the storyline is concerned, well, the teaser doesn't give us much in the way of that either.

What it does hint at is that V will be "faithfully" serving "the New United States of America" and will be interacting with a new cast of characters.

Keanu Reeves will also reprise his role as rebel rocker boy Johnny Silverhand for Phantom Liberty.

The teaser notes it is coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. There wasn't any mention of PS4 or Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red also announced today Cyberpunk 2077 is getting new DLC today based on the Edgerunner anime airing on Netflix September 13.

The DLC will appeard to be story-focused and introduces equippable items from the anime to the game. Players will have the chance to don the jacket worn by the series' protagonit David Martinez, and wield a shotgun used by another character from the show.

Alongside Edgerunners-inspired items, the update also brings a swathe of features to the game including a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinets, and much more.