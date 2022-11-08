Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 fixes all sorts of things

Patch 1.61 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out and will soon be available on PC, consoles, and Stadia.

Some of the changes include fixes to quests, gigs, and the open world.

With the update, spamming the Interact button to loot containers will no longer cause various NCPD Scanner Hustles to not be completed properly.

An issue was fixed where some Assault in Progress missions in Northside, Rancho Coronado, Coastview, and Badlands weren't completed despite fulfilling the objective, and an issue where some Suspected Organized Crime Activities weren't completed despite fulfilling the objective was fixed.

The studio fixed an issue that could disable all Drop Points, blocking progress in various gigs, and it also fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete an Assault in Progress in Charter Hill because the evidence didn't spawn.

On the visual side of things, Night City NPCs will now carry umbrellas in various colors and shapes, various floating or displaced objects on the map were addressed, and cars should no longer glitch after bumping into them.

With gameplay, Headhunter and Blue Fang Iconic knives should now appear in a vendor's inventory, you can now craft the Legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver, you can no longer use consumables during fist fights, and you can no longer put a corpse into a container or a trunk and walk away and then come back to earn an infinite amount of money.

With the UI, the patch fixed an issue where the player's position could be shown as 1/6 despite coming second, and where reverting key bindings to default was not reflected in the game until restart/reload. The inventory menu should also no longer rapidly scroll up and down after disassembling or dropping an item.

PC-specific changes include a fix to temporary FPS drops when exiting menus, the patch addressed the issue where achievements in Epic Games Store were not granted despite meeting the requirements; the Load Menu should no longer get stuck when playing the game on GOG without internet connection, and it fixed an issue where upgrading an item into a higher tier rarity crashed the game.

Some console and Staida-specific changes were also made, and the game now features support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 on PC and next-gen consoles. Judy will no longer disappear from the game while in her apartment, and it will no longer be possible to play on arcade machines when placed horizontally.

You can read over the full patch notes at the link.