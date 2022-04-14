Cyberpunk 2077 passes 18 million sold, first expansion coming next year

In its latest financial report, CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 18 million copies as of April 14, 2022.

The last figure shared was back in December 2020 when it was reported the game had surpassed 13 million copies sold worldwide. SuperData estimated that 10.2 million were digital units, and that the game grossed $609 million in digital sales as of December 31, 2020.

According to CDP, the first expansion for the game is on track for release next year. We knew at least one was in the works, and more are to come, but in the meantime, the team is still working on improving the game.

Elsewhere in the report, CDP announced The Witcher 3 has sold over 40 million units worldwide since its release in 2015. The Witcher series as a whole has moved over 65 million copies worldwide.

In the report, the firm also noted it's working on a new Witcher game based on Unreal Engine 5, is continuing to work on bringing The Witcher 3 to new-gen systems, it is working with The Molasses Flood on an unannounced project based on one of its franchises, plans to launch a single-player mode for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, plans to continue supporting Gwent and The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and it is working on other unannounced projects.

Sounds like a busy time for the folks at CD Projekt.