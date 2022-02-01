CD Projekt's next game is a single-player standalone version of Gwent

Gwent is getting a standalone single-player game and at present it's called Project Golden Nekker.

IGN revealed the news today that CD Projekt Red has the game in the works, since it is standalone, you won't need to own Gwent in order to play it.

According to Gwent's Pawel Burza the game is being developed for players who prefer a single-player game "over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

In a developer update streamed during Gwent World Masters #3 in December Gwent's director Vladimir Tortsov said to expect an official reveal soon.

“We want to announce stuff that we’re working on when the time is right," he said. “I’m really excited about this project coming together and I hope you like it as much as I do.”

Meanwhile, players of Gwent have plenty to look forward to this year in the way of new cards coming in April, July, October, and December. There's also Geralt and Ciri Journeys to look forward to in May, three journeys in August and three in November.