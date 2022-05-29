Cyberpunk 2077 leak suggests players will head to previously inaccessible areas in first expansion

A recent leak has suggested that the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 might have some of its previously inaccessible areas opened up.

Spoiler warning on this one for those who don't want to know any story details about Cyberpunk's first expansion.

According to a report from VGC, hundreds of lines of dialogue have leaked online for Cyberpunk's first expansion. Details initially leaked via a Cyberpunk 2077 themed subreddit called FF:06:B5, and were later shared to the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. The actual file containing all of the dialogue has been taken down due to a DMCA strike unsurprisingly, but obviously some details have already emerged from that leak.

The leak suggests that the DLC will follow a character named Songbird, who was discovered in a datamine from the original game, and there is now supposedly a finished model for the character.

While the files are apparently incomplete, as several side missions are just using placeholder text, there was enough detail to suggest that there will be seven main missions.

Users on Reddit that were able to view the leak before it was taken down are saying that players will be taken to the Combat Zone. This area wasn't in the main game though it did crop up in the art book. And players will apparently head to the Sports Dome, another pretty big inaccessible area, and a location of one of the main missions.

VGC noted that there didn't seem to be much dialogue from Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Keanu Reeves, with a number of occasions where he's silenced by other characters. Though it's unclear if this is due to Reeves being unavailable, or part of the plot.

Some dialogue for the game's ending also appears to have been changed, and while minor, these events are referenced by both Johnny and the player. So significant enough to receive such a change.

Obviously, all of this is subject to change, so take it with a pinch of salt. This expansion is meant to be coming next year, so it's going to be a while before we know how accurate the leak ends up being.