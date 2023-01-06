If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
KA-CHING

CD Projekt settles with investors in Cyberpunk 2077 class-action suit to the tune of $1.85 million

The parties involved have come to an agreement.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

CD Projekt has settled a class-action lawsuit originally brought by investors in 2021 over Cyberpunk 2077.

The two parties, which entered into negotiations in late 2021, came to an agreement this week with CD Projekt agreeing to pay investors $1.85 million (thanks, Law 360 via PCgamesN).

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer - Netflix

Investors filed a lawsuit against the company two years ago alleging it misrepresented the practically broken state of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles to receive financial benefits.

The first class-action suit against CD Projekt came about in January 2021, with three more filed against the company leading all to be consolidated by the court. The lawsuit alleged that CDP "failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs."

The lawsuit also cited Sony's decision to pull the game off the PlayStation Store and Microsoft's full refund policy as proof that Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't in a ready state.

Since release, CDP has made good on its promise to fix the game by releasing numerous patches. Cyberpunk 2077 sales now total over 20 million copies, with Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners show helping considerably.

CDP's third quarter 2022 results attributed Cyberpunk 2077 to an increase in revenues. In February last year, the firm released the next-gen update, and in September released the Edgerunners update. It brought further enhancements and improvements to the game, and additional content related to the anime, resulting in a significant number of folks playing the game – both returning and newcomers.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch