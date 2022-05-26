BioShock: The Collection is this week's freebie on the Epic Games Store

The latest free game to arrive on the Epic Games Store is BioShock: The Collection.

The second of four freebies coming over the next few weeks, the offering is a celebratory present marking the second week of The Epic MEGA Sale.

In BioShock: The Collection, you will journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition.

Along with the aformentioned games, the collection includes all single-player add-on content.

In BioShock Remastered, you will travel to the undersea city of Rapture, once a haven for society's greatest minds. Unfortunately, it devolved into a dystopian nightmare thanks to Andrew Ryan's hubris. Set in 1960, you play as the protagonist Jack whose airplane crashed into the ocean near Rapture, who soon finds plenty of enemies obsessed with ADAM, a genetic material used to grant superhuman powers. As you try to find a way to escape, you will also confront lumbering Big Daddies, and decide whether or not to save ADAM scavengers known as Little Sisters.

The sequel, BioShock 2 Remastered, is also set in Rapture and takes place eight years after the events of BioShock. In it, you will take control of an armored character known as Subject Delta, who needs to find his Little Sister Eleanor or else he will die. While trying to find her, he comes into contact with Splicers, armored Big Sisters, and Lamb's Rapture Family, a group created by Eleanor's mother.

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition is the third game in the series. Set in 1912, it follows Booker DeWitt, sent to the airborne city of Columbia to retrieve a young woman named Elizabeth who has been held captive due to her ability to form tears in the space-time continuum. After rescuing her, the duo becomes involved in a class war between the Founders that rule Columbia and the rebels who represent the city's underclass. DeWitt and Elizabeth are both also dogged throughout the game by her warden, a large robotic bird-like creature called Songbird.

You have until June 2 to download the collection, after which another game will replace it.

2K Games, the publisher and IP holder of the BioShock franchise, announced in December 2019 another game in the series was in development with the company's new internal studio, Cloud Chamber.