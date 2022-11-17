Battlefield 2042 Season 3 drops next week, additional details shared

EA and the Battlefield team today revealed more details regarding Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation.

Available November 22, Season 3 adds a new map, Specialist, weapons, vehicle, and more, including 100 new tiers of Battle Pass content. All core gameplay-affecting content will be available to all players as part of the Free tier in the Battle Pass, and additional cosmetic items are earnable through a Premium version of the Battle Pass.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer

In Season 3, players will travel to the wilderness in Sweden with the new map, Spearhead, which features semi-automated manufacturing facilities.

The season also features the Egyptian-born Specialist and security expert Zain, who uses an XM370A Airburst Rifle. Zain can immediately recharge his health after taking out an enemy.

Multiple weapons and a Battlefield-classic throwable are also on the Season 3 roster. These include the Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun which launches fast projectiles and features multiple firing modes and the double-barreled, semi-automatic NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun that will come in handy during close-quarters situations. The long-barreled NVK-P125 Bullpup Pistol is also included with the season, and the sidearm is good for long-distance encounters. Throwing Knives are also coming to Battlefield 2042 arsenals this season as well.

For vehicles, there's the EMKV90-TOR Tank which features two modes. The first is Mobility Mode, which emphasizes swiftness, and the second is Siege Mode, good for dealing lots of damage. In addition, the tank features a special system that detects the source of incoming attacks within a range and displays them in the HUD.

If you are looking for more progression, in addition to the Battle Pass, New Assignments will offer more Vault Weapons, including the XM8 and A-91, and additional weapons will become available in future Season 3 updates.

Updates coming later in Season 3: Escalation includes the Specialist rework, featuring the move to a Class-based system and a set of balance adjustments. And as previously reported, you can also expect reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway launch maps.

And don't forget: if you are new to the game, you can try it out for free for a limited time starting this December. Steam and Xbox users can give the trial a go from December 1-5 and December 1-4, respectively, while PlayStation users can hop into the trial December 16-23.

Battlefield 2042 will also be released to EA Play with Season 3, making the game available to EA Play members across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC through Steam, the EA app, and Origin. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also have access through EA Play.