Class action lawsuit beckons for EA after Battlefield 2042 refund petition gains traction

Battlefield 2042 has found itself in a situation that's a little similar to the one Cyberpunk 2077 ran into at its release. A group of owners have started a petition requesting that EA offer unconditional refunds for the game en-masse.

The Change.org petition, which, at the time of this writing, has 55,811 signatures, is directed at EA, DICE, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Steam, Microsoft, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

"Please sign this petition if you feel you deserve a refund for Battlefield 2042," its mission reads.

Petition creator Satoshi Nakamoto actually wants to take it a step further. They promised that upon reaching 50,000 signatures or more (which it already has), "one of the best class-action lawsuit lawyers in the country is willing to take our case against EA."

The petition has been dominating the discussion on Battlefield 2042's main subreddit since it began, with many members encouraging each other to sign it and kick-start the promised class action lawsuit. This is only the latest result of Battlefield 2042 players being largely disappointed with the game's technical state, and many of its design decisions.

DICE has broadly addressed this sentiment in its latest blog post, and announced that it's delaying the start of the first season until the summer, as it works with the community to fix the technical side of the game, and tweak its most controversial design elements.

But as the game continues to lose players and content creators, many simply don't want to wait and see whether DICE manages to right the ship and bring back lapsed players. Indeed, this sad state of affairs is forcing communities in places outside of the major hubs to be held hostage to admins running the few servers that exist in those regions.

Petitions largely never go anywhere, but the class action lawsuit that’s supposedly starting as a result of this one could become a headache EA doesn’t need.