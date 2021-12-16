Get these free Battlefield 2042 skins with Amazon Prime

Members of Prime Gaming - one of the benefits that come with an Amazon Prime subscription - should already be familiar with the free monthly releases featuring cosmetic items in a wide range of games. Well, Battlefield 2042 has joined in on the fun in what looks like it's going to be an exhaustive stream of content.

The first drop, available now for Prime Gaming members, consists of the Disaster Response character skin for Specialist Falck, the Sub Zero skin for the MCS-880, and the Priority Target player card. The package is available until January 26, 2022.

Several more are lined up for 2022, which is good news for members. If you are a subscriber, all you need to do is link your EA account to your Twitch account to receive the drop in-game.

Speaking of free stuff, there's a pair of cosmetic items you can get just by logging into Battlefield 2042. They're both holiday-themed, and can be used to customise your player card. Those are the Santa's Little Slayer card, and the Arctic Assassin tag.

And, if you're in that holidays mood, visit the Portal menu for the Attack of the Elves custom mode.

You'll also notice that the next Weekly Mission has kicked off. The requirements are broader this time around, so they should be easier to complete. Your reward is the Dealmaker skin for the PP-29 SMG.