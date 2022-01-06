As Battlefield 2042 players look for a roadmap, DICE is talking lore

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has kicked off the new year with an unusual Twitter post. Following a disappointing launch, 2021 ended on a hopeful note for the troubled game, after the studio rapidly deployed four patches to address several major issues.

As DICE and much of the world went on a holiday break, more of Battlefield 2042's core design problems bubbled to the surface and became the biggest point of discussion. Despite a a free weekend and sales practically everywhere, the game continued losing players. At several points, Battlefield 5 had more active players on Steam compared to the latest game.

This all has lead the frustrated community to await some sort of communication from DICE about how, or indeed if, the studio plans to address the game's long list of problems. But no one expected the first official message to be about, well, lore!

The official Battlefield Twitter account posted a new entry into World of Battlefield, a series of articles recounting the events that lead to the main conflict in the game, which help flesh out its fiction and world.

"It was just supposed to be another day at Tanjong beach... until the battle of Brani Island crashed ashore."#Worldof2042 #Battlefield2042 pic.twitter.com/Zd9VT3BvIR — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 5, 2022

This latest post appears to be showing an environment that's not currently in the game, and could be generously seen as a teaser for a new map. Though not necessarily limited to in-game maps, most of those lore posts have revolved around existing locations in some way.

Unfortunately, this isn't exactly what players have been hoping to see, which highlights a problem in EA and DICE's chosen form of communication. While it's not realistic to expect a solid roadmap or even news of upcoming content this early in the year, it would have been better for the first announcement to have included more solid information.

Nevertheless, EA and DICE know that they have a lot of ground to make up in 2022 if Battlefield 2042 is to have any future.