Battlefield 2042 Development Update tells you everything coming in Season 4: Eleventh Hour

The Battlefield 2042 team has released the latest Development Update with a rundown of everything coming in Season 4: Eleventh Hour, and available free to all players starting on February 28.

Hosted by DICE community manager Tom Straatman and associate producer Alexia Christofi, the video provides a deep-dive into the new Flashpoint map, the addition of reconnaissance Specialist Camila Blasco, and a rundown on the new vehicle, weapons, and gadgets. In addition, the episode features gameplay clips of the new content.

Battlefield 2042 | Development Update: Season 4, Classes, New Map, and More

The video also shows off the latest evolved, reworked versions of the game's launch maps, this time featuring Discarded, available later in Season 4. You also get a look at new concept art showing what is coming with Season 5.

In Season 4: Eleventh Hour, you can expect the new Flashpoint map, the new Specialist: Camila Blasco, the new weapons Super 500, RM68, AC9, and RPT-31, the new vault weapons SVD and Type 88, the CAV-Brawler vehicle, the SPH Explosive gadget, a new Battlepass, and map reworks of Discarded and Hourglass.

The new Specialist Camila Blasco can move without alerting motion-based technology and uses the X6-Infiltration Device that creates communication dead zones. With Camila's addition, there are now 14 Specialists available for varied gameplay across four Classes. As Season 5 approaches, Blasco will be the last Specialist added to the game.

With Season 4, the SPH Explosive will be an Assault Class gadget, and it is available for Dozer, Mackay, Sundance, and Zain.

The rework for Discarded comes with Season 4, and the Hourglass rework in Season 5.

Updates with Discarded include more importance to the flag in the submarine that has been updated with a new cover to block the line of sight. The flag has been strengthened on the Colossus Ship to allow soldiers on the lookout to keep the beach under control. What was once an open field is now a Salvage Yard designed to host a variety of combat.

For the Dismantled Hull, a destroyed convoy and rows of military cover have been added to strengthen the frontlines of this flag. A flag is now at the Beach Worksite as part of Conquest and Breakthrough. There are also improved paths leading to it. With Antenna, the team brought the existing flag closer to the Antenna and Flooded Village to better link the north and south parts of the map.

For Hourglass in Season 5, you can expect a new route under the highway. You can expect improved cover, sightlines, and combat opportunities across the map. More details on the Hourglass rework will be shared closer to the release of Season 5.

For more information Season 4, head over to the Battlefield blog.