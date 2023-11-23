As the hero of Baldur's Gate 3, you’ll be sent on many rescue missions while figuring out what to do about the tadpole in your brain. As you make your way through Act 2 of the RPG, it’ll become clear that Zevlor - and other tieflings - have been captured by the Absolute. It becomes our job to bring them back to safety, so that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

While many of the tieflings are holed up in Moonrise Towers prison, Zevlor has instead been taken somewhere much darker, destined for a much worse fate that his friends. Without further ado, here’s where to find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to prepare to find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’ll pick up the quest to ‘Find Zevlor’ during Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 when you reach the Last Light Inn. After speaking with some of the tieflings here, it’ll become apparent that Zevlor was captured by the cult of the absolute. Supposedly, he froze and attempted to surrender…

If you didn’t save the tieflings back at Druids Grove, you will not be able to pick up and complete this quest during Act 2.

Zevlor is actually trapped beneath Moonrise Towers, and we won’t be able to get there until we begin our assault on the towers. So, you’ll want to make sure you’ve wrapped up anything you want to do at the Last Light Inn or Reithwin Town first before venturing here.

Additionally, you’ll want to have rescued the tieflings from the prison first, as they’ll be dead by the time our assault on Moonrise Towers starts. On top of that, before heading to start the assault on Moonrise Towers - which also starts your boss fight against Ketheric Thorm - you’ll want to venture to complete the Gauntlet of Shar and find the Nightsong first.

With all that taken care of, we can finally go and track down Zevlor.

Where to find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3

First things first, make your way to Moonrise Towers and kick off the assault alongside Jaheira and the Harpers.

You’ll need to kill off Disciple Z’rell, advance up the tower, and complete the first phase of the Ketheric Thorm boss fight. If you’re struggling with that, we've got a full guide on how to kill Ketheric Thorm!

After the first phase is over, a chasm leading to the Mind Flayer Colony will be available. Dive on in. Zevlor can be found in the Tadpoling Center area down here, trapped in a pod alongside plenty of other victims.

Head into this chasm to reach the Mind Flayer Colony. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

From the entrance to the Mind Flayer Colony, go through the first Flesh Wrought Door on your left to reach the Tapoling Center.The doors on the right will instead take you to the morgue, but we can explore these later. First, we’re freezing Zevlor.

You can touch the buttons below the pods to learn about the memories of their inhabitants. Once you’re ready, interact with the Neural Apparatus in the room, and choose ‘release them.’

Release them if you want to keep Zevlor alive! | Image credit: Larian/VG247

You’ll free Zevlor and the other captives. That said, some of the captives will have already been transformed into Mine Flayers, so you’ll need to battle it out with them before you can complete the quest.

Following the fight, you’ll be able to talk with Zevlor. He’ll offer his thanks, and you’ll then be able to request his help with the upcoming fight. There is, of course, the chance that he could die while helping us, but if you fancy the extra pair of hands, tell him that!

Otherwise, he will return to the other tieflings at the Last Light Inn. Now, time for you to finish off Ketheric Thorm, but don’t forget to explore the rest of the Mind Flayer Colony, too. Who knows who else you might run into?