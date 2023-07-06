Baldur's Gate 3: Where to find a shovel

Where to find a shovel in Baldur's Gate 3? If you're wondering that, you've likely come across a mound of dirt or buried treasure that you're unable to reach. thankfully, shovels are fairly easy to find in the early hours of the game.

In this guide, we'll point you in the direction of the first shovel in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as some nearby treasure you can use it on.

Where do I find a shovel in Baludr's Gate 3?

Folloiwng the proluge on the Mindflayer ship, you'll awake on a beach on Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3. From there, proceed through the zone until you come across the Overgrown Ruins. You'll find it next to where Lae'Zel is being held captive. You can find the exact location of the area in the image below.

In the higher ruins, above the peach, right of the Roadside Cliffs. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

When you make your way there, you'll come across a group of treasure hunters. They'll comfront you - forcing you to either convince them to leave or kill them. Once you've done either, you'll be free to explore the ruins. Make your way down to the entrance to the interior of the ruins, and you'll fidn a shovel on the floor right of the door.

This is the first shovel you can find in the game. Once in your inventory, you'll be able to dig up any mound of dirt you spot with a perception check. There's no other way of digging up these mounds, so it's worth keeping one in your inventory at all times.

It's hard to spot if you aren't paying attention, but it's well worth grabbing. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

With that shovel comfortably tucked ito your inventory, turn away from the door and walk to the outskirts right of the ruins. If you've got a high enough perception, you'll spot a mound of dirt on the ground. With your new shovel, you can dig this up.

Tadah! Loot. | Image credit: VG247 / Larian

If you're unable to spot this mound, be sure to find and recruit Astarion from near the rashed Mindflayer ship. As a rogue, he has high perception and is often able to spot many hidden treasures and traps.

Other uses for the shovel in Baldurs Gate 3

There are sadly very few other uses for a shovel other than digging stuf up. You can however, if you're feeling a bit cheeky, throw it at people in combat. It does hardly any damage, but it's damage nonetheless.

You can also use it, like most other items in the game, to trigger traps you spot. However, given the importance of the shovel we don't recommend yeeting it blindly at any and all obstacles you come across. It's a handy tool for digging - and not much else.