Natural 20! Baldur's Gate 3 secures Game of the Year at DICE awards
It also won best RPG and outstanding achievement in story.
Baldur's Gate 3 has taken home the Game of the Year award at the DICE game awards, securing one final trophy for Larian's astounding 2023 release. In addition, the game managed to secure best RPG, as well as the outstanding achievement in story award. The 27th annual DICE awards, hosted at the Aria resort and casino in Las Vegas, was the latest edition of an event that acts as the last major awards show for the previous year, and is one that's held in high regard among game developers. It presented a variety of important awards to last year's biggest games, including awards for genre champions and excellence in specific fields (game design, music composition, etc).Baldur's Gate 3 took home a whopping five awards in total, including Game of the Year, but it actually wasn't the game that won the most accolades. That title goes to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which managed to overcome its dissapointing performance at The Game Awards back in December and web up six DICE awards. A nice payoff for a game that had previously secured much praise from critics and the public, but not from the big awards shows. There are other notable highlights of course, if we peel away from Baldur's Gate 3 and Spider-Man. Diablo IV managed to take home Online Game of the Year, while Cocoon emerged to grab its Outstanding Achievement for an Independant Game award. Alan Wake 2 would step out from the darkness of the Aria resort and Casino, and shine a light on its new Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction award as well. Also, believe it or not Tears of the Kingdom finally took home an award! This game, which felt like a bit of a tragic tale when it came to the awards season in 2023, was able to secure Adventure Game of the Year, which I'm safe in saying is well deserved. Also, shout out to Street Fighter 6 for taking home Fighting Game of the Year too. Rad. What do you think of these winners? Any you haven't played? Let us know below!