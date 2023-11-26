Who knows if you can beat Baldur's Gate 3 without long resting, but it sure seems like a pain

Long rests are an incredibly important part of D&D, but one Baldur's Gate 3 player is trying to figure out if you can beat the game with having one a single time.

In all likelihood, for most of you out there, if you want to beat Baldur's Gate 3, you're going to have to take a long rest. It restores health and skills slots for one, and pushes some quests forward too. But YouTuber Fracture has decided that nah, they're going to try and beat the massive RPG without long resting at all (as shared by GamesRadar). Now, unfortunately, they technically failed at the first hurdle, as there is a compulsory long rest in the first act of the game, but hey, we can allow some caveats here and there, right? Besides, Fracture had healed his group of ragtag adventurers beforehand anyway, and used up some skills when they woke up, so it basically didn't count.

Something to bear in mind if you want to try out this challenge yourself, is that you'll have to do a whole lot of cheesing in order to get through it. I'm talking about shoving or chucking enemies off cliffs, taking control over giant powerful spiders, and rounding up a whole bunch of enemies and blowing them up. It's all very silly, but it feels like it's still in the spirit of D&D anyway, so who cares how the job gets done!

Currently, Fracture hasn't yet completed their attempt, as the only part they've uploaded so far is the first act. More recently they've shared an attempt at beating Baldur's Gate 3 without attacking, so it seems like Fracture just loves making the game a stressful experience.

Baldur's Gate 3 fans really do seem to love their odd runs, as there is of course the bear sex speedrun, which I presumably don't need to explain to you all that much.