Baldur's Gate 3’s latest patch has finally made beloved community meme Bing Bong canon

Baldur's Gate 3’s fifth patch came with a massive haul of updates and additions, but perhaps the one that’s got players most excited is a tiny new line that makes an Imp named Bing Bong canon.

Alongside fixing Astarion’s kisses and arming you with two new game modes - Custom Mode and Honour Mode - to try, the patch includes a playable epilogue set six months after the events of the game conclude. During this sequence, which takes the form of a final shindig at camp with your party, players have discovered that Larian has taken the opportunity to add in a line referencing a figure the game’s community can’t get enough of.

As spotted by a couple of players across Reddit and Twitter (thanks TheGamer), chatting with Shadowheart at the gathering will see her name drop a certain Bing Bong during a recap of the shenanigans she’s gotten up to with your Tav in the last little bit. “Well, there’s the visit to the House of the Moon, fending off Sharran assassins, that stray Imp that joined us - Bing Bong wasn’t it?”, everyone’s favourite princess muses, adding: “We’ve squeezed a lot [in] - and I’m glad I got to share it with you.”

For those who haven’t seen the High Rollers livestreams of Baldur’s Gate 3’s cast playing in-character D&D together, Bing Bong the Imp became a bit of a sensation after being adopted by Shadowheart’s voice actor Jennifer English. Unfortunately, he soon met a gruesome demise thanks to Lae’zel voice actor Devora Wilde, who successfully rolled to set the Imp on fire by holding it up to Karlach and then hurl him at the floor full-force.

The latter led Bing Bong to be sent back to the hells, but he’s lived on in the hearts of the BG3 community ever since and even received a moving eulogy from the game’s narrator, Amelia Tyler.

Now he’s been immortalised in the game itself by Larian, fans of the Imp (and by that I mean everyone) can live happily in the knowledge that Bing Bong will never be forgotten, which might provide some comfort while they tackle the uber-hard Honour Mode - which makes Tactician look like a walk in the park.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, Larian recently revealed that the root cause of patch four’s slowdown bug, which this latest one fixes, was players stealing lots of things and the game just sort of being unable to get over it.