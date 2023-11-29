If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 will feature an epilogue

Larian Studios has announced Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 will feature an epilogue for the game.

What will be included in the epilogue wasn't shared, but it should be interesting. Larian used an image of Withers to announce the news, but whether the character has some hand in it is to be determined.

Baldur's Gate 3 launch trailer

If you haven't played the game, you are likely unfamilair with Withers. The character allows you to resurrect allies, hire help, and change your class. He can also be a Camp Follower, characters that travel with you and mainly stick around camp.

A few days ago, the studio said patch 5 would fix issues with slowdowns that were introduced in the previous patch. It will also fix Astarion's kisses.

Once Larian provides the notes for Patch 5, we'll post them here.

