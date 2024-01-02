New Baldur's Gate 3 mod gives famously quiet companions like Astarion and Lae'zel a bunch of cool new quips

Sick of not having Baldur's Gate 3’s cool cast of characters tell you in no uncertain terms exactly what they think of the amusing predicaments you inevitably end up in during your adventures? Well, a new mod can help.

While it’s all well and good to be able to have a long natter with God’s favourite princess or a wizard with enough dorky rizz to seduce plenty of book-loving Tavs, it’s even better when your party members drop a line or two in reaction to something happening while you’re out on the trail. Even if they’re just calling you stupid for walking straight into an obvious trap or licking a spider.

With a new mod from LightningLarryL, dubbed ‘More Reactive Companions’ those neat little interactions should become a lot more common.

Whether it‘s Astarion telling you about his time in a location that’s just been referenced, Karlach informing you of her distaste for Lanceboard, or Shadowheart moaning about possibly having to do something dangerous, you’re in for some extra babble whenever you least expect it. For a sample, check out this as you can see in this showcase video.

If you’re wondering where all these rare bits of blather have come from, LightningLarryL is on hand to explain. “There are a huge number of quips and comments for your companions in BG3 that only get used if you are playing as them as an origin character,” they reveal, “This mod repurposes all of those lines to be used as companion chatter [when you’re playing as a custom character].”

“All lines play [at] the correct moment and match the situation. It really makes your party feel more alive!”

If you’re travelling without a party or haven’t brought along any of those that have a response to whatever simulus you’ve encountered, one version of the mod ensures that your custom character will still say whatever they usually would. So, the generally more interesting companion dialogue doesn’t have to render you totally mute, though that is an option.

Also, if you’re playing as a dastardly dark urge character, there’s a specific version of the mod aimed squarely at you, which ensures that you’ll still hear plenty of wonderfully deranged and evil durge dialogue at regular intervals.

While you’re waiting for the mod to install, why not check out our explanation of why Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of our 9 million GOTY picks for 2023 or consult the latest guidance on how to avoid the save issues that’ve plagued it on Xbox.