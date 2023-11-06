Brace yourself, Baldur's Gate 3 might be getting a new difficulty mode even tougher than tactician

It looks like Baldur's Gate 3 could be getting a fearsome new difficulty setting dubbed “Honour Mode”, which, if it mimics its namesake from another Larian title, would present a fresh challenge to those who think tactician playthroughs are childsplay.

The arrival of said mode has potentially been foreshadowed by the appearance of a mysterious new achievement for the GOG version of the game (thanks, TheGamer), which looks to have arrived alongside patch four. This accolade, which was spotted by Reddit user W0lferino93, is called Foehammer and is seemingly dished out to the player when they complete the game’s main story while in “Honour Mode”.

However, given that said mode isn’t currently in the game, acquiring the achievement doesn’t look possible as of writing. This leaves some players who’d previously ground their way to 100% completion stewing at 98% for the time being. As pointed out by various folks who’ve replied to W0lferino93’s post about the discovery, Honour Mode could well turn out to mirror Divinity: Original Sin 2’s difficulty setting of the same name.

If it does, that’d mean those who opt for it would be in for an even tougher task than the one posed by tactician difficulty, being given only one save file per playthrough, which will be automatically deleted if your entire party ends up being defeated at any point. So, no save scumming and the chance to be unceremoniously flung back to The Nautiloid if the poop really hits the fan.

Sure, why not?

While there could well be some subtle differences between how the two modes work, mainly to account for the unique gameplay nuances of BG3 in comparison to Divinity, the idea of having to account for even more possibility that my constant missteps will permanently doom my Tav and their gang of wholesome buddies will probably be too much for me to handle.

Though, if you’re someone who’s been playing the game non-stop since its release back in August and think you’ve memorised the ideal way to approach every scenario it can throw your way, Honour Mode could be for you.

Then again, that’s assuming Larian does actually add it to BG3, with no confirmation to that effect having been forthcoming from the publisher as of yet.

If you’re in need of something to do while you wait, you might want to study some of Baldur’s Gate 3’s birds, which an avian enthusiast on Reddit has suggested don’t behave quite like their real world counterparts.