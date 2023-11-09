Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix stops Shadowheart from being distracted, dwarf barbarian shoes lose the blueberry look

Hotfix 10 has been released for Baldur's Gate 3, and it fixes some annoying issues.

First of all, it corrects an issue where Astarion's voice wasn't quite following what he was supposed to say during dialogues. Secondly, it makes it so Shadowheart no longer gets distracted and now follows along with the rest of the team, as she should. The hotfix also makes male dwarf barbarian's shoes no longer look like something you would put in a pie or muffins.

Larian said it is still looking into player-reported issues and still needs to do more testing before releasing this hotfix on Mac.

You can look over the notes for hotfix 10 below.

Fixed Shadowheart not following the party.

Fixed the sliders for eye makeup and tattoo intensity not working on controllers.

Fixed a potential crash relating to Vulkan. This solves the DEVICE_LOST error upon minimizing the game window.

Fixed an issue causing a desync between Astarion's voiced lines and subtitles.

Player characters will no longer be on literal fire in the scene with Vlaakith in the crèche.

Fixed male dwarf barbarians' shoes, which were missing their texture and looked like big blueberries.

The waypoints menu now opens correctly when triggered from the Character Sheet on controllers.

Fixed items always being picked up as wares after you picked up at least one as a ware.

Fixed enemies in Ramazith's Tower getting stuck during combat if they are trying to fly from a lower floor to reach players on an upper floor.