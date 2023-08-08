Baldur's Gate 3 mod makes a crucial tweak to the size and girth of Orc packages

Baldur's Gate 3 is a very horny game, by design. Modders love to make all sorts of lewd tweaks to games that aren't anywhere near as liberal with sexuality depiction, so you can bet that Baldur's Gate 3 will receive special attention in that area.

One of the first mods to appear is one that aims to offer larger genitalia, specifically for female Half-Orcs. The Pride of the Orcs mod is the first project from modder HyenaDingo, who "was surprised to the ease of which I was able to create a mod" for Baldur's Gate 3.

The mod simply "increases the penis size of the uncircumcised penis option for female Half-Orcs," but not all Orcs.

Pride of the Orcs is available on Nexus Mods, though you'll need to create an account, and log in to view it - given what it does. It goes without saying that this one is very NSFW.

Installing the mod is a matter of downloading the package (no, no pun intended), extracting it, copying the Data file to Baldur's Gate 3's installation directory on your PC, and accepting the merger. If you're confused, the download page has a step-by-step guide on how to install it.

HyenaDingo hopes their work inspires other modders to create their own, "so that we see more exotic mods added to BG3 to enhance gameplay."

The response has been generally positive, though one commenter rightly pointed out that they went in expecting something different from a penis, given the mod name. Beyond that, the most-requested mod is one that does the same thing as Pride of the Orcs for all races and body types in the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the second-biggest Steam launch of 2023, boasting concurrent player numbers unheard of for systems-heavy, classic RPGs. The game is only out on PC right now, with a PS5 release coming September 6. Xbox Series X/S owners, however, might need to give Divinity Original Sin 2 a try until Baldur's Gate 3 is confirmed for Xbox.

