Baldur's Gate 3 nabs another Steam record as Larian's boss suggests next game will be smaller

Baldur's Gate 3 is continuing to find huge success on Steam, but that doesn't mean you should expect the next game to be as big in scope.

Earlier this week, Baldur's Gate 3 managed to hit a very high 472,136 concurrent player count, something that's quite unusual for a single player game. Except that was then, and this is now, because at the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 is the ninth most played game on Steam according to SteamDB. More specifically, as of today, the game hit its all-time peak of concurrent players, which is a massive 712,281 players. That's placed it above games like Apex Legends, Valheim, Fallout 4, and Goose Goose Duck, overall some pretty heavy hitters.

With such a high 24 hour peak, it's also currently the second highest played game in the past day, with only Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ahead of it, another impressive feat for the single-player RPG. Of course, Baldur's Gate 3's success definitely partially comes from the fact it has been in early access for the past three years, allowing it to have already built up a nice playerbase.

That success doesn't mean Larian is interested in doing something just as big for its next game, though. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Larian CEO Swen Vincke talked about the developer's plans for the future. According to the interview, Vincke "expressed a desire to make something smaller next time," with the piece also noting that he "certainly doesn’t want to spend another six years developing a single game."

It's not surprising that Larian would want to make something smaller, as the game's cinematics alone run longer than more than double the length of the whole of Game of Thrones. That's a lot of cutscenes, and doesn't even include all the rest of the game that there is to play.

A hotfix was also recently released, which tackled things like save issues, crashes, bugs, and more.