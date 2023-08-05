Baldur's Gate 3 save issues, crashes, bugs, and more addressed in first hotfix

Larian Studios has released the first hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, and it addresses some save issues that were plaguing players.

Players were running into issues when loading an old save game while at Last Light, and they could get stuck in a loading screen when loading a save game after dying.

It's here! Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out. Have a look at the launch trailer.

To address this, the studio has disabled Larian Account cross-saves temporarily to solve the issue of blocking loads and saves. Steam cross-saves are unaffected.

The hotfix also fixes various crashes, multiplayer issues, and a few problems with the gameplay, the UI, the engine, audio, and numerous problems with cinematics.

You can look over a partial set of notes for the hotfix below, or head over to Steam for the full thing.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 1

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed possibly getting stuck in a dialogue in the first confrontation with a major boss.

Fixed a rare issue where player character states would not update properly after dying.

Fixed a crash that could occur related to one of Astarion's cinematic dialogues in the endgame.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading an old save game while at Last Light.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the brain reader in the Colony.

Fixed an issue that could cause you to get stuck in a loading screen when loading a savegame after dying.

Fixed a blocker during Character Creation preventing you from progressing if you chose a Zariel Tiefling as your Guardian.

Fixed a potential crash triggered by the light system.

Added an error message to prevent crashes being caused by mods when starting the game.

Disabled Larian Account cross-saves temporarily to solve an issue blocking loads and saves. Steam cross-saves are unaffected.

Fixed a startup crash with the Steam API.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quick-loading a game while a container or corpse was open for looting.

Fixed a crash that could happen if an item unlocked a spell for a game entity without stats.

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching a race or a class in Character Creation.

Fixed potential crashes that could occur when closing screens like the options menu or when ending dialogues.

Fixed a potential crash when an enemy tries to use the Motivator during combat in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed a blocker that could occur if you choose to attack the Emperor during a dialogue after you side with him.

Fixed a crash in PhysX.

Multiplayer

Players will now correctly join cinematic dialogues that require all players to be present if they were listening in previously.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to listen in on private dialogues using the context menu.

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck and not be able to join a dialogue if someone else is already in a dialogue.

Gameplay

Fixed hair physics on drow and elf male strong body types.

Fixed an issue causing phase spiders to skip their turn in combat if they're standing on a web that's been destroyed.

Fixed an issue with dice rolling, where retrying could cause the roll to fail if you were applying bonuses and clicking really fast.

Duplicate spells no longer appear on followers' hot bars and you can no longer customize their radial menus. (Important to note: followers are not companions or full party members.)

Fixed Dark Urge randomization in Character Creation for non-white Dragonborn characters.

Fixed an issue preventing you from interacting with Withers in one of the camp locations.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released earlier this week, on August 3, for PC and is scheduled for a PS5 release on September 6. The Xbox Series X/S version has been delayed in order to get split-screen co-op working on Series S.

If you are just getting started and need a bit of help, give our Baldur's Gate 3 Walkthrough page the once over for all sorts of tips and guides.