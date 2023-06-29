Baldur's Gate 3 cinematics runtime more than double the length of the entirety of Game of Thrones

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a big RPG. So big, in fact, the runtime on cinematics alone provides you with over 170 hours of entertainment.

That's three times more cinematic dialogue than all three The Lord of the Rings novels combined, and compared to a long-running show such as Game of Thrones, the runtime for the latter is only 70 hours and 14 minutes.

Baldur's Gate 3 release date trailer. Just remember before you watch the video that the release date(s) have changed.

With that amount of cinematics, it's a TV series in its own right. I mean, The Simpsons has aired for 30 years, and while only a 30-minute show, if you binged the entire series, it would only equate to 271 hours. Same with South Park - a 26-season binge would take 162.5 hours off your life - if our math is correct. But what a fun time that would be, right?

According to Larian Studios, cinematics aren't the only large figure attributed to the game. It also features a library of more than 600 spells and actions.

Speaking of actions, the team has decided to release the game on PC four weeks early on August 3. That's great news; however, PlayStation 5 players will be waiting a bit lobger.

Originally set to release on August 31, the PS5 version been delayed to September 6 so the team can make sure it runs at a smooth 60 FPS.

Baldur's Gate 3 features a single-player and cooperative multiplayer element, and allows you to create one or more characters and form a party alongside AI characters. Every decision you make will potentially alter your story due to the people of Faerun taking note of your actions, charting your adventure, and making their own judgments. So, expect decisions you make in-game to have far-reaching effects.

Decisions will also affect your relationships with your companions, and you can romance almost all camp companions. Also, depending on how you interact with them, you may see different romance scenes for several characters during your replays.

Relationships in the game, as in real-life, develop and blossom or grow sour and dwindle, so plan to put in some effort.

And, unlike previous titles in the series, the game features turn-based combat, similar to Larian's Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity: Original Sin 2; however, combat is based on D&D 5th Edition rules.