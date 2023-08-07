Xbox fan? Sad about missing out on Baldur's Gate 3? Give Divinity Original Sin 2 a whirl, instead

The story of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox is a bit of a messy one, so far. As you may well know, Larian's initial goal was to release Baldur's Gate 3 on all three platforms simultaneously (that’s PS5, PC, and Xbox Series), but optimization issues with Xbox Series S, specifically, set the developer back.

Larian’s main issue has been the split-screen co-op on the lower-powered Xbox Series S – memory constraints are keeping the mode from working to Larian’s high standards. Given that Microsoft insists on parity between Series S and Xbox Series X, the game can’t launch on the platform at all until these issues are ironed out. Microsoft is working with Larian on figuring out a solution, but – at the time of writing – it’s basically a given that the PS5 launch of the game (September 6) is going to be months ahead of any potential Xbox release.

This, in the months before the game’s release, led to a lot of controversy. Our verdict is that, whilst the Series S demonstrates some of the best value for money in modern gaming, it’s also becoming a thorn in Microsoft’s paw. “The time may come before the end of the generation – or even possibly sooner rather than later – that exact feature parity requirement between the [Series S and Series X] may have to end,” Alex wrote, back in March. And Baldur’s Gate 3 may end up being the straw that breaks the camel's back.

But, for now, RPG-starved Xbox players have alternatives. Yes, we may have missed out on the likes of Final Fantasy 16 and now Baldur’s Gate 3, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some remarkable games to jump into and immerse ourselves in. In fact, one of the most relevant (and one that was quite overlooked at launch) is another Larian joint – the phenomenal, never-ending Divinty: Original Sin 2.

It's near Godhood, it's got incredible lore, it's "simply the pinnacle of the CRPG genre" per USGamer's Mike Williams (whose content now lives in our VG247 archives).

The character creator is very, very deep.

Similarly to Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is unforgiving. Often mercilessly so. Similarly to Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2 represents some of the deepest mechanical complexity you’re liable to find this side of a pen-and-paper RPG. Similarly to Baldur’s Gate 3, the world of Divinity: Original Sin 2 is complete, over-whelming, and awesome (in the most pure sense of the word). There are various elements that can be customised, altered, tailored to your personal tastes in D:OS2 that it’ll easily tide you over until you (eventually, maybe) get to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox.

Seriously, given that you can also join up with up to three other players (two player split-screen multiplayer, or online play for up to four friends), D:OS2 is easily worth the outlay. It’s the sort of game that will last you months, even if you’re the most avid of RPG players with the most irrepressible appetite. You can grab it for about £40 on the Xbox Game Store at the moment, and likely cheaper if you shop around.

We’re probably going to have to wait a lot longer to see Baldur’s Gate 3 land on our Xboxs (Xboxes, Xboxen, Xboxi>), so you owe it to yourself to explore more of Larian’s oeuvre – after all, this sort of artisanal RPG craftsmanship doesn’t just happen overnight.