Baldur's Gate 3 stats: 84 million fireballs thrown, 1.24 million turned into cheese, and other fun numbers

Apparently, players are quite chatty with the deceased.

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Larian Studios has released some interesting stats for Baldur's Gate 3, all of which are impressive, and a few are chuckle-worthy.

According to the studio, since the game was released in August, over 1.3 million of you have completed the game - a figure almost equal to the 1.24 million that transformed into a wheel of cheese.

Baldur's Gate 3 Launch Party - An Animated Short

Other stats include 8196 years spent in the character creator, Gale is the most played Origin character while 94% of your created a custom character. More of you chose to play a paladin than any other character class, the barbarian was the most popular subclass, and most of you chose to play as an elf.

Two million of you survived a dinosaur attack, you pet Scratch 48.5 million times, spoke to over 113 corpses, and Shadowheart is the most popular romantic interest, with 51.3% of you reaching the final act of her romantic arc.

Check out the full stats below.

A large update was recently released for Baldur's Gate 3, and it added a playable epilogue with over 3,589 lines of dialogue, two new game modes, improved inventory access, performance improvements, many tweaks, fixes, and additions.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

