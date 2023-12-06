Baldur's Gate 3 stats: 84 million fireballs thrown, 1.24 million turned into cheese, and other fun numbers

Larian Studios has released some interesting stats for Baldur's Gate 3, all of which are impressive, and a few are chuckle-worthy.

According to the studio, since the game was released in August, over 1.3 million of you have completed the game - a figure almost equal to the 1.24 million that transformed into a wheel of cheese.

Baldur's Gate 3 Launch Party - An Animated Short

Other stats include 8196 years spent in the character creator, Gale is the most played Origin character while 94% of your created a custom character. More of you chose to play a paladin than any other character class, the barbarian was the most popular subclass, and most of you chose to play as an elf.

Two million of you survived a dinosaur attack, you pet Scratch 48.5 million times, spoke to over 113 corpses, and Shadowheart is the most popular romantic interest, with 51.3% of you reaching the final act of her romantic arc.

Check out the full stats below.

A large update was recently released for Baldur's Gate 3, and it added a playable epilogue with over 3,589 lines of dialogue, two new game modes, improved inventory access, performance improvements, many tweaks, fixes, and additions.