Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a mobile only open-world RPG

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting an official open world RPG titled Avatar: Generations, planned exclusively for mobile.

Developed by Square Enix London Mobile in collaboration with Navigator Games, Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play title based on the Nickelodeon series. The game is planned to soft launch in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden to start, with more territories to come over the coming months.

The game is only planned to release on mobile at this point in time, for both Android and iOS, though it seems that the game will not be playable on all iOS devices to start.

It sounds like the game will recreate the events of the show, with the press release noting that "the first chapter introduces Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki and Zuko accompanied by the much-loved companions Appa and Momo as they embark on a globetrotting quest to fulfil Aang’s destiny."

Considering Aang's destiny is more or less rounded off by the end of the show, it sounds like a retelling is what we're getting. Apparently there are expansions planned for the game that will star Avatars including Korra, Kyoshi, Roku, and more.

It isn't clear what the gameplay will be like exactly, other than that it has "squad-based battles and unique adventure sequences," and that there are "deep upgrade and party customisation systems," which allow players to recruit new heroes.

Players will also be able to visit "fan-favourite locations, stories, and events," and will also introduce some new stories too.

"We are thrilled to unveil Avatar Generations as the second official title in production from Square Enix London Mobile and I can’t wait for players to dive in later this year," said Patrick Naud, head of mobile at Square Enix Montréal.

A specific release date for the initial soft launch hasn't been set, so keep an eye on the official website for more. To be clear, this one isn't related to the recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is a whole separate Avatar universe that has caused mild confusion for years.