Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a rogue-lite–inspired mode this summer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will receive a free, new mode for the game this summer.

The mode is a rogue-lite–inspired journey that takes you to the region of Niflheim. Starring Odin and called the Forgotten Saga, it offers a "fresh take" on gameplay.

Ubisoft also said that "one last surprise" awaits players at the end of the year as the Assassin’s Creed teams will reveal the last episode of the story of Eivor as a free chapter for all players.

Currently, players have access to new free content in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through Year 2 support, with the return of festivals, the Mastery Challenge Pack 2, and the Armory feature.

Starting tomorrow, June 15, the new and free Mastery Challenge game mode will put your skills to the test through varying replayable trials in Melee, Range, and Stealth allowing you to unlock new rewards.

There will also be new caves to explore this fall where you will solve the mystery of the Tombs of the Fallen.