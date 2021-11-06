Assassin's Creed Valhalla roadmap shows upcoming content, first drop next week

Ubisoft has released a new roadmap for Assassin's Creed Valhalla which provides a look at what to expect for the rest of the season.

The first new bit of content will come next week on November 9. This will come in the form of title updte 1.4 and the free Tombs of the Fallen activity.

Also kicking off next week on the 11th and lasting until December 2 is the Oskoreia Festival which is the Norwegian version of The Wild Hunt. How this will play out in the game reamins to be seen, so stay tuned.

Another title update will drop in December. Title update 1.4.1 isn't dated, so whether it releases before fall ends is unknown at this time, but it could also be a winter update as the image looks rather snowy.

The last expansion to the game came in August, and it was the Siege of Paris. It came with title update 1.3 and before that, the 1.2 update brought Wrath of the Druids. The third expansion has yet to be announced, and it's possible it could come with update 1.4 since that tends to be pattern.

There have been datamines that suggest the next expansion is called Dawn of Ragnarok and it will take place in Svartalfheim. So, it's possible Ubisoft could surprise drop the latest expansion next week, then again, don't quote me on that - I am only right 1/10 times when it comes to guessing something. It's honestly just wishful thinking, as I have been wanting something to pull me back into the game of late.

Anyway, once the 1.4 update drops on November 9, we'll be sure to let you know what it contains and provide you with the patch notes.