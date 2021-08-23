Assassin's Creed Odyssey update adds 60FPS support on Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Odyssey is set to get a new update on August 24 that allows the game to run in 60FPS on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – arguably the best game in the modern end of the series – is going to get even better on PlayStation 5 and new-gen Xbox consoles as of tomorrow.

In a new tweet, Ubisoft has noted that the epic, open world RPG is going to get a new update that will allow it to run at a nice, smooth 60FPS on the new machines. "Missing Ancient Greece?" asks the tweet. "A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility!" Ubisoft is expecting the update to land on August 24, 2021 at 8am CEST, 2 AM ET, 4 PM AEST, and 11 PM PDT (Aug 23).

It'll weigh in at about 370MB on Xbox, and 470MB on PlayStation.

We've previously seen post-launch updates to Assassin's Creed Odyssey that added a Valhalla-themed armour sets, Ezio's Roman Set,, and many more besides.

The game has seen a fair amount of free support ever since it launched back in 2018, and even dropped free episodic content in the game to bridge the gap between its release and that of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

If you're hungry for more Assassin's Creed content, you're in luck: Ubisoft recently confirmed Assassin's Creed Infinity to be in development at its Montreal, and Quebec studios. Beyond acknowledging the game's existence and confirming its top leads, Ubisoft did not share any other details about Infinity, despite rumours that it'll be an evolving online platform that encompasses multiple historical settings.