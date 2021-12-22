During what Ubisoft calls Assassin’s Creed Day on Twitter, the official account announced the possible intent of adding the ability to play Assassin’s Creed Origins in 60 FPS, a feature that fans have been requesting for a while now.

It’s unlikely that this would apply to last-gen consoles given how they work, meaning players would need a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S to really benefit from it. Still, given how the following two entries in the series both can run at 60 FPS and Origins represents the new beginning point for the series, it’s only appropriate that Origins achieves technical parity. That way, players who want to get into the series don’t have to prepare for a technical downgrade.

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins, so stay tuned! 👀 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2021

The Assassin’s Creed franchise keeps rolling on. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla keeps getting DLC, with the latest being the rather meaty Dawn of Ragnarok. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the ambitious live-service platform for the franchise, is still in its early development stages and won’t be free to play when it releases.

Ubisoft is also currently facing its own problems, starting with a high-profile workplace sexism and harassment scandal that has yet to be resolved. And the publisher/developer is hemorrhaging talent faster than most of its peers, stalling some projects. It seems Ubisoft needs to get its own house in order, and soon. Otherwise, it's going to have a cloud hovering over whatever it does.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia, and is playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.