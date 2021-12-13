Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 2022 expansion appears to have leaked ahead of today’s big reveal. Taking to social media yesterday, Ubisoft teased a new expansion for the Norse-set Creed adventure, with more content due to be announced today. Thanks to a Chinese storefront, however, the wolf’s out of the bag – and we now know that the mystery DLC is entitled the Dawn Of Ragnarok.

Releasing on March 10, 2022, the upcoming DLC is set to be the largest expansion in the series’ history. It has yet to be confirmed whether the base game will be required to play Dawn of Ragnarok, or whether it will be its own standalone experience.

So, what can players expect from this mammoth mound of manly mythology? Once again players will take the role of protagonist Eivor – alongside Odin– as they bear witness to the war of the North and the end of the world. Thanks to the handy product description which Reddit users have roughly translated, it appears that this new DLC will take place across the nine realms, seeing Odin attempt to thwart -and survive – Ragnarok, the end of the world.

Still, this isn’t the only Ragnarok gamers will be experiencing in 2022. With God of War: Ragnarok launching on a yet to be confirmed date next year, 2022 is set to be a good year for those with a love for gods, beards and giant axes.