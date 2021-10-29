Assassin's Creed Infinity won't be free-to-play, still very early in development

Assassin's Creed Infinty – an evolving online platform that encompasses multiple historical settings - announced by Ubisoft back in July – won't be a free-to-play game, despite its target of being a live service title.

During Ubisoft's Q2 earnings call (via VGC), it was revealed that the experimental take on the long-running series will be a paid title after all.

“It’s not going to be free-to-play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements in it,” noted Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the call. “It’s going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already have in all the Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they love to get in them right from the start.

The title, which is still in the early days of its development will be lead by Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking, who take dual creative director credits on the title at Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, respectively. Guillemot also noted that it's going to be a massive game that'll incorporate myriad features from past Ubisoft games.

The game will apparently be an online experience that's set to evolve, with the world expanding and changing over time in a way seemingly inspired by the likes of Fortnite and GTA Online.

Beyond acknowledging the game's existence, noting that it won't be free-to-play and giving us a little insight into its development team, Ubisoft has refused to comment on the game much at all.

We can almost certainly assume that it'll launch later than March 2023, though; during the same earnings call, we heard that The Division Heartland and the Prince of Persia remake have been delayed until, potentially, the start of 2023. Given that no mention of Infinity was made during that part of the briefing, it's probably safe to say Ubisoft is aiming later for this new title.

Ubisoft also announced that it's looking to get into blockchain-related videogame tech during its earnings call.