If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FUN TIMES AHEAD

GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, The Medium, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, more coming to PS Plus

The October line-up drops on the 18th.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Sony has announced October’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup, and it's a bumper crop.

As you saw by the headline, some big games are making their way to the service this month, and there are plenty to keep you occupied for the entirety of October and then some.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to download GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition for PS4 and PS5, and The Medium for PS5.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will be available for PS4, as will Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dragon Quest Builders, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below, Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition, and Inside.

Also coming for PS4 is Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Hohokum.

A batch of PlayStation Plus Premium Classics will be available too, and they include Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, Limbo PS3, Ultra Street Fighter 4 PS3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow PS3, and Everyday Shooter PS3.

That's quite a bit of games, so plan accordingly.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch