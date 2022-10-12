GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, The Medium, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, more coming to PS Plus

Sony has announced October’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup, and it's a bumper crop.

As you saw by the headline, some big games are making their way to the service this month, and there are plenty to keep you occupied for the entirety of October and then some.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to download GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition for PS4 and PS5, and The Medium for PS5.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will be available for PS4, as will Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dragon Quest Builders, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below, Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition, and Inside.

Also coming for PS4 is Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Hohokum.

A batch of PlayStation Plus Premium Classics will be available too, and they include Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, Limbo PS3, Ultra Street Fighter 4 PS3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow PS3, and Everyday Shooter PS3.

That's quite a bit of games, so plan accordingly.