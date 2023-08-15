Assassin's Creed Mirage release date moved up to October 5

Ubisoft has moved the release date of Assassin's Creed Mirage up by one week to October 5. It was previously set for October 12.

News of the new release date was posted on Twitter this morning.

From story to gameplay, learn more about the evolution of Basim from novice to Master Assassin.

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice. The game will find you joining an ancient organization through which you will come to understand a new creed – one that will change your fate in ways you never could have imagined.

The game follows the transformation of Basim from a defiant young man into a Master Assassin. During his journey, Basim will meet various characters who will help shape his destiny.

With this entry you will become the most "versatile Assassin in franchise history." It promises seamless parkour and the largest assortment of tools to date. You can nab contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and take down targets with more "visceral assassinations than ever before."

While the map is much smaller with this entry, the city of Baghdad promises to be dense and vibrant, and the inhabitants will react to your every move. There are four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City, and each has its own secrets.

World events will come about, and you will interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad. You will also journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this homage to the game that started it all, Assassin's Creed, starring Altair.