Assassin's Creed Mirage's map is around Revelation's Constantinople in size, no bigger than Unity's Paris

Don't expect Assassin's Creed Mirage to have a massive, sprawling map, as it'll be closer in size to game's like Revelations' Constantinople.

The more and more that comes out about Assassin's Creed Mirage, the more it starts to become clear how much this game really is going back to its series roots. One of the things that has changed a lot about the games over the years is how big the maps are - if you've played them, you'll know how much bigger more recent games like Valhalla and Odyssey are compared to the older titles. But according to Easy Allies, you can expect Mirage's map to be much closer in size to Revelations' Constantinople, and Unity's Paris.

"They compared it specifically to Constantinople in Assassin's Creed Revelations and Paris in Assassin's Creed Unity," shared Easy Allies' Michael Huber, who spoke with Ubisoft about the game. "They said it's about that big." Both maps are a bit different in size themselves, as this video covers comparing the map sizes of all the games; Constantinople is on the smaller side at 0.94 km2 in size, with Paris being a bit more than twice as big at 2.40 km2.

For context, Valhalla's England is bigger than both of those maps combined, at a huge 94 km2, and Odyssey's Greece is even bigger than that at 130 km2. Safe to say, if you're an Assassin's Creed player that felt a bit fatigued by just how big those games actually are, you're in for a better time with Mirage.

Last week we got our first full gameplay showcase for Assassin's Creed Mirage too, giving us an eight minute long look at what we can expect from it - and yeah, it looks like Assassin's Creed's earlier days, which does not sound like a bad thing!

Assassin's Creed Mirage is due out October 12, and you'll be able to play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.