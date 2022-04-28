The Apex Legends community is ripping apart this secret-filled teaser

We’re in the early days of a new Apex Legends season, and as is expected from any build up to a climactic update launch, we’re getting little teases for what’s coming released via official Apex Legends socials. This time around, it’s an easter-egg filled workbench that has caught the attention of the Apex Legends community, a little late for the holidays but welcome nonetheless.

Since it’s release via the official twitter account yesterday, the community has been picking the image (embedded later in the article) apart, finding many recognisable story tidbits among other hints towards Newcastle’s character. There;s also a meme hidden in there too, for good measure.

Let's start with the story stuff. Right on the workbench you can see that bracelet that popped up in the trailer, seemingly an item of value to Newcastle. Pair this with certain other hidden objects across the image, including a hand-drawn family picture which has probably been drawn by a child (unless Newcastle is truly awful at arts and crafts), as well as his kid’s footprints next to a framed birth certificate and it’s clear our boy has some family woes.

Straying away from Newcastle’s character we see a long-dead Forge - the bloke who was assassinated in Revenant’s reveal - on a dart board at the far left of the image. As pointed out by user Carlos in the replies to the tweet, Forge and Bangalore had some beef in the lore, so it only makes sense that her brother wouldn’t be the biggest fan.

Measure twice, cut once. pic.twitter.com/9eZwCvfIDP — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 27, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Finally, we’ve got the meme and it’s a good one. On the right hand side of the image is a picture of Jackson and Bangalore taped to the wall. Those with an eye for internet memes will recognise the open-mouthed faces of excitement as both legends point to a Leviathan in the background. This, as you can imagine, sent the community for a spin.

We’ve still got some time to wait until we get some more substantial info about both Newcastle and the new seasonal update, but until then hopefully little teases like this can tide us over.

For more Apex Legends content, check out our coverage on the initial reveal of Newcastle and Season 13, as well as info on the ongoing Unshackled event.