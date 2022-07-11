If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
lifeline

Apex Legends pro holds fire after realising enemy has disconnected, even when $2 million was on the line

ImperialHal clearly doesn't want an easy, but dishonourable, kill.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

During last weekend's Apex Legends Global Series esports tournament, one with $2 million up for grabs, professional player Philip "ImperialHal" Dosen did the unthinkable: he held off from shooting an opponent and getting an easy kill.

Dosen plays for TSM, and many would say what he did was unthinkable when money is on the line.

Watch on YouTube

As spotted by Alpha Intel, Dosen heard an enemy player over a nearby ridge. When he moved to investigate, he realised that the enemy is not moving, likely because they crashed or disconnected.

Rather than take advantage of the situation, Dosen asked his teammates not to fire upon the lone player. When the enemy's own teammates showed up, Dosen and his teammates decided to leave them alone and wait until they walk by.

After getting widely praised for his sportsmanship, the pro player said that "It’s the least every player can do out here with these issues."

The good news is that Dosen, and the opponent he refused to shoot, both made it into the next stage along with their teams.

Apex Legends is in the news this weekend for more than just esports tournaments. Developer Respawn is hiring for a single-player FPS set in Apex Universe, though details are scant.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch