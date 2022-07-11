Apex Legends pro holds fire after realising enemy has disconnected, even when $2 million was on the line

During last weekend's Apex Legends Global Series esports tournament, one with $2 million up for grabs, professional player Philip "ImperialHal" Dosen did the unthinkable: he held off from shooting an opponent and getting an easy kill.

Dosen plays for TSM, and many would say what he did was unthinkable when money is on the line.

As spotted by Alpha Intel, Dosen heard an enemy player over a nearby ridge. When he moved to investigate, he realised that the enemy is not moving, likely because they crashed or disconnected.

Rather than take advantage of the situation, Dosen asked his teammates not to fire upon the lone player. When the enemy's own teammates showed up, Dosen and his teammates decided to leave them alone and wait until they walk by.

Fans are heaping praise on @ImperialHal after he refused to eliminate a disconnected opponent during the $2m #ALGS Championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/76iHuAfwaQ — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 10, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After getting widely praised for his sportsmanship, the pro player said that "It’s the least every player can do out here with these issues."

The good news is that Dosen, and the opponent he refused to shoot, both made it into the next stage along with their teams.

Apex Legends is in the news this weekend for more than just esports tournaments. Developer Respawn is hiring for a single-player FPS set in Apex Universe, though details are scant.