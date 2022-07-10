Respawn is hiring for a single-player FPS set in the Apex Legends universe

Some new job listings suggest that Respawn Entertainment is hiring for a single-player Apex Legends game.

If anything is signalling the death knell of Titanfall, it's a series of new job listings on Respawn's website pointing towards the developer's next single-player title. As spotted by Dexerto, the Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer is currently looking to fill a number of roles for an "Apex Universe Incubation Project."

It's the specific naming of "Apex Universe" that seems to suggest what Respawn is intending to do with a series that has its foundations in the mecha game Titanfall. One of the roles, which mentions the "Apex Universe," is a senior engine/ systems engineer role.

However it's in the hard surface artist role that gives the game away a bit. The description notes that the role is intended to "help build a brand new Respawn single-player adventure."

Obviously, there's no indication as to what this single-player title might be like. For all we know it could be a small, experimental title to test the waters of single-player Apex Legends content. Maybe Titanfall really isn't dead in the water, and they'll finally give the people what they want (mechs).

It could also serve as a way to expand some of the stories of the main cast. Generally Apex Legends gets new story through its cinematics, like the recent one that touched on Lifeline's backstory (and even gave us a look at Octane's face).

Respawn obviously has quite a bit on its hands at the minute too. Back in May, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed, continuing on Cal Kestis' story that was started in 2019's Fallen Order.

And Respawn is working on two other Star Wars games too, one which is a strategy game developed in collaboration with Bit Reactor. And the other is a new FPS title set in the Star Wars universe.