Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix film almost looks like a Titanfall movie if you squint hard enough

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is continuing her streak of starring in very mediocre looking films with the upcoming Netflix movie Atlas.

Earlier today, Netflix released the first trailer for Atlas, which honestly didn't make it all that clear what it's actually about. But, I'd say if you squint enough, and tilt your head to just the right position, you could maybe pretend it's a Titanfall movie. If I'm perfectly honest, that's mostly because the film features mechs that really don't look that different from the first-person shooter series' Titans, but close enough, right? In any case, while the trailer doesn't tell you much, I can at the very least.

It's set in the future - obviously, there's mechs - at a time where AI-powered robots are being used to fight a war. What war? I don't know, one of 'em. It specifically follows Lopez as data analyst Atlas Shepherd (is it Mass Effect now?) who is forced to work with a renegade mech to save Earth. Of course, like most sci-fi movies that feature artificially intelligent robots, she doesn't trust them - a spanner is then thrown in the works when, while on a mission to take out a rogue mech, she ends up in a dangerous situation that forces her to rely on the aforementioned renegade robot.

Starring alongside her is Shang Chi and Barbie's Simu Liu, who looks like he's probably a villain, and the recently Oscar nominated Sterling K. Brown as… someone. He's there! I'm sure another trailer will explain just what it is he'll be doing, eventually.

Set to release in a couple of months time on May 24, Brad Peyton (Rampage) is serving as director on the project, with Aron Eli Coleite (Star Tek: Discovery) and Leo Sardarian (StartUp) having penned the script. This film is the latest streaming-exclusive from Lopez, her last being the absolutely surreal and not very well received This Is Me… Now on Prime Video, which was released earlier this year.