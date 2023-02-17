Titanfall and Apex devs form a new studio: Wildlight Entertainment

Former Apex Legends and Titanfall developers have left their jobs and joined a new studio: Wildlight Entertainment. The developer has been “quietly working on a new IP for some time”, according to the official website.

The ‘Meet the Team’ page features a sizable number of staff with impressive CVs, with the vast majority of them having worked on Apex Legends and / or the Titanfall games.

CEO Dusty Welch had worked on Apex Legends as CEO and GM, but has a legendary career behind him too, having founded and launched the Call of Duty franchise at Activision as well as being the publishing director for Guitar Hero. There’s also Chad Grenier, the new studio head of Wildlight after working on Apex, both Titanfall games, and the beloved original Call of Duty Modern Warfare games.

This trend keeps going too! You’ve got Mohammad Alavi, former creative director on a now-cancelled single player adventure at Respawn as well as senior dev on Apex, Titanfall, and the Call of Duty series. You could go on and on with this — it’s a star-studded team.

This might take some of you back to the formation of Respawn, when Jason West and Vince Zampella left Infinity Ward alongside many of their fellow colleagues. Admittedly, this was under more dramatic circumstances, with the pair being accused of corporate espionage (cheers Polygon). However, it did lead to an exciting new IP with Titanfall which some believe featured the best FPS action we’ve seen in years in Titanfall 2.

So who can tell what the future holds. With EA cancelling numerous Respawn projects including the aforementioned single player Titanfall game, maybe there’s hope that another game that hits the same heights is coming in the near future. We’ll have to wait for updates from Wildlight Entertainment, but it’s safe to say the bar is set high.