Respawn's CEO is just like us, "would love" to see Titanfall 3

In a strong he's just like me for real moment, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella said he "would love" to see Titanfall 3 happen.

I'm not a big shooter kind of player. They're just not for me, unless they're doing something interesting, like Titanfall 2, which yeah, everyone's right: that's a damn good video game right there. Personally I'm not looking for anymore Titanfall multiplayer either because I never played the online portion, but I would love a third game just for the story. Only problem is, Titanfall 2 didn't do so well, and Apex Legends is doing incredibly well - so why the hell is Respawn's CEO getting my hopes up?

Zampella recently spoke to Barron's (via PCGamer), where he touched on a potential Titanfall 3, and didn't say no outright. "I hate to say yes, then people latch onto that, and then skewer you when it doesn't come," said Zampella, "But I would love to see it happen is the real answer." Of course, he did make sure to point out that Respawn isn't "working on anything currently," and there aren't "exact dedicated plans for that."

According to Zampella, "it has to be the right thing… It’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense." Interestingly, Respawn apparently now doesn't want to confuse Apex Legends fans (the game is set in the same universe as Titanfall). "There’s how do you do something that doesn’t confuse people that are Apex fans, but not necessarily Titanfall fans yet," Zampella said. "It's a hard question to answer." Weird reasoning considering shared universes are a dime a dozen these days, but fine, I get it, game development is hard.

The biggest issue on Respawn's hands at the minute concerns Star Wars Jedi: Survivor though, as the developer had to apologise for the performance on PC.