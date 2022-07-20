Apex Legends Gaiden event is live - bringing anime-inspired cosmetics to the battle royale

The latest Apex Legends update has gone live, this time bringing a taste of anime to the popular battle royale. Running until August 2, the Gaiden event is bringing a collection of fresh new anime-inspired cosmetics to the game, as well as dredging up the Armed and Dangerous event and slapping it back into the game.

The update was also revealed alongside an anime trailer where we see the colourful cast of Apex characters such as Octane, Wattson and Mirage take on Revenant and their robot goons. You can check that trailer out yourself below!

We've never seen Wattson like this!

Cosmetics wise, all the exclusive skins will be available via the Gaiden Flash event challenges, which will be running alongside the celebration. Apex packs also can contain some special new looks that you’ll want to try and collect, as well as the special offers tab which will offer a selection of directly purchasable skins.

If you’ve got a toe dipped in the streaming world, Apex Legends anime v-tuber avatars are also downloadable for free from the Apex Legends website. This means that, with the appropriate know-how, you can head online and stream your BR matches in the guise of Mirage, Bangalore, or Octane draped in their new Gaiden skins.

What do you think of this event? Will you be booting up Apex Legends to try it out? Let us know below! For more Apex Legends content, check out our articles on hundreds of Apex Legends players getting banned for making use of arena exploits, as well as Apex Legends getting featured in Twitter’s most mentioned games this year so far.