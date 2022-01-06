Apex Legends Dark Depths Event kicks off January 11 and runs through February 1

Respawn Entertainment has unveiled the newest Apex Legends Dark Depths Event which will begin January 11 and run through February 1.

Dark Depths will feature a new Arenas map called Habitat, themed cosmetics that turn your Legends into terrors from the deep, and you can also enjoy weekly Flash Events.

With the new Habitat map, you will be playing on one of the smallest islands in the New Antillia archipelago. Called Habitat 4, it is best known as a "Leviathan breeding ground" after Early IMC research groups found that large population of local Leviathans gravitated toward the island.

Filled with terrain that has eroded and transformed over time, Habitat 4 features a large waterfall, along with the Cave and the Nest which rest on higher ground on opposing sides of the island. The new map allows for slides and quick getaways, providing you with the opportunity to support your team quickly when divided or outnumbered.

The Flash Events will happen weekly, and in these, you will complete challenges to earn a new set of unique prizes and badges. Key prizes include Apex Packs, Holosprays, Skins and more.

And there are also themed cosmetics with purchasable Legendary skins for Ash, Horizon, Lifeline and Fuse.

You can also claim the limited-time Dark Depths Packs for 400 Apex Coins and unlock cosmetics, weapon charms, trackers and more. The pack guarantees the unlocking of one non-duplicate Dark Depths Thematic Event item and can also be crafted with crafting metals.

Have fun!